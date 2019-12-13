Jersey City Shooting Survivor: ‘They Came to Kill’
The only survivor of this week’s deadly shooting at a Jewish grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey, said the two attackers “came to kill” and were “very professional” during the attack. “The way they were carrying themselves, the way they were handling themselves, they were very professional,” David Lax, a storeowner near the JC Kosher Supermarket, told NBC News. “They came to kill. Put it that way: They came to kill.” Lax said in the interview that he dived under a salad bar and pushed his way past one of the gunman to avoid being shot. Six people, including both attackers and a police officer, were killed in the shooting Tuesday. Authorities said Thursday that David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, “held views that reflected hatred of the Jewish people as well as a hatred of law enforcement,” and that the shooting is now being treated as an act of “domestic terrorism.”