Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Says Threesomes Were ‘on a Slow Night’
‘SEX, DRUGS AND ROCK AND ROLL’
Jersey Shore star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, admits to extreme drug use and orgies at the height of his fame in his new memoir coming out Dec. 19. Sorrentino reportedly used Roxicet, a prescription painkiller, taking 10 “Roxys” three times a day “which probably could kill an elephant,” he said. He also smuggled drugs around the camera and mic crew on the show, despite having a microphone on him 24/7. “It became like ‘Mission Impossible’ to smuggle drugs,” he said. “And to be honest with you, I was very successful.” He also claimed he would sleep with six to ten women each night calling it “a slow night [if I had] a threesome.” Sorrentino said “It was just sex, drugs and rock and roll, every day, all the time.”