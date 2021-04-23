‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested Again for Alleged Domestic Violence
GYM, TAN, JAIL
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, best known for his starring role on Jersey Shore, was arrested Thursday for felony domestic violence allegations, TMZ reports. He was reportedly taking care of his daughter at the time of his arrest, and was released after posting $100,000 bail. The Los Angeles Police Department did not have any comment, other than that he is suspected of violating a California law regarding violence against intimate partners. The Jersey Shore star’s lawyer, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, said they had just learned about the allegation and needed time before making any comments. Ortiz-Magro was previously accused of domestic violence in 2019 with his ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley, and remains on probation from that case despite pleading not guilty. It remains unclear whether the new accusations involve Harley.