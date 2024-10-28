Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino sat front row at Donald Trump’s New York rally Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, as he declared his support for “the anti-establishment/anti-war/anti-inflation candidate,” while posting several of the rally’s speakers to his Instagram page .

Guadagnino noted in the text of one of his posts, “I don’t vote for anyone Dick Cheney votes for!” as the Republican former VP has endorsed Kamala Harris over Trump. The reality show star shared a video of the former president taking the stage at the rally, along with footage of Dr. Phil, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and more, from his front row seat.

big yikes vinny being trumpy was not on my bingo card pic.twitter.com/8il3l6cAYG — 𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆𝖍 𝖘𝖚𝖙𝖙𝖔𝖓 (@hancsut) October 28, 2024

The most talked about remarks of the night, those from comic Tony Hinchcliffe, which included several racial stereotypes and disparaging comments about immigrants, were nowhere to be found in Guadagnino’s posts about the event despite the fact that his mother immigrated to the US from Italy.

The MTV star appears unfazed by backlash he received in June for posing for a photo with the former president, just after he was found guilty in his hush money trial on 34 felony counts.

Guadagnino was one of the eight cast members on the six-season MTV reality show, which ran from 2009 to 2012. Other cast members, including the most well-known, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, have also supported Trump in the past , although they haven’t endorsed a candidate in the current race for the White House. In 2020, the group attempted to meet with Trump for his help in getting cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who was incarcerated at the time, out of jail.