Jesse Jackson Jr. for Senate!

Read it at The Chicago Sun-Times
About a million campaign subplots ago, Jesse Jackson blurted out that he wanted to “cut [Obama’s] nuts off.” Today we learn that his son, Jesse Jackson Jr., is more concerned about Obama’s Senate seat. Should Obama win the presidency, The Chicago Defender says it endorses Jackson Jr. to replace him. (The seat will be filled by Illinois’ Democratic governor.) After praising Jackson Jr.’s policy positions, the paper says that Obama, the Senate’s only African-American, should be replaced by another African-American. Jackson’s office—which has been maintained publicly that it’s much, much too early to talk about this stuff—has been gleefully sending out the story in email.