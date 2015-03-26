Jesse Jackson Jr. Released From Prison

CHEAT SHEET
Former Illinois Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. was released from federal prison Thursday after serving less than a year and a half of his two-and-a-half-year sentence for spending $750,000 in campaign funds on personal items. Ex-Congressman Patrick Kennedy said Jackson is going to spend the remainder of his sentence at a halfway house. “But a halfway house means he’s half way [home],” said his father, the Rev. Jesse Jackson. “I won’t be satisfied until he’s totally free.”