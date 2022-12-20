The latest twist in Elon Musk’s largely inconsistent activity as head of Twitter — a poll in which a majority of users voted that he should step down — was “rigged,” Jesse Watters insisted Monday, claiming that Twitter’s user base “skews urban, atheist, over-educated female.”

Discussion on the Fox News show The Five began with co-host Greg Gutfeld reacting that Musk should indeed remove himself from his position. “He already knew the outcome,” Gutfeld said before claiming that Musk taking the reins at Twitter was part of some larger design. (In November, Musk said he wasn’t planning on running the company long-term.)

“If he wasn’t stepping down, he never would have done this,” Gutfeld continued. “This was just a great way to turn [Twitter] into something else. I think that whoever he picks for this, he doesn’t need a firebrand or a visionary, because that is [Musk’s] job. He is still going to be running the thing, no matter what. If this were like a TV show, he basically needs a host…who just kind of shows up. [Musk] needs a front of the store.”

When it came time for Watters to have his say, he cast doubt on the poll itself, the results of which Musk pledged to “abide by.”

“Musk can’t poll Twitter. That’s a rigged poll,” Watters claimed. “It skews atheist female. It skews urban, atheist, over-educated female. We’ve seen the metrics on it. It’s mostly single women that have graduate degrees.” The unscientific poll was about as favorable to Musk as Watters’ chances of becoming governor of Vermont, he added.

Watters, going off of what Gutfeld had said, called Musk a “turnaround artist” who isn’t meant to be at Twitter permanently. At the same time, Watters said, Musk “has to stop tweeting ‘based’ stuff” because investors “like quiet, rich guys that stay on the sidelines and hire flamethrowers.”

Later Monday night, Musk was already entertaining the idea of only allowing those who pay for Twitter Blue to participate in polls.