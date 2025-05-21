Jesse Watters Celebrates Democrats Being Arrested: ‘You Guys Have No Idea How Much Fun We’re Having’

Jesse Watters has described the arrest of a Democrat congresswoman as “a dream come true.”

The host of the Fox News program The Five told co-host Jessica Tarlov, a left-wing policy strategist, that the Democrats “started this” when law enforcement “raided Trump’s house.”

“You guys have no idea how much fun we’re having,” Watters said.

Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver was charged with assault on Monday over an encounter with authorities outside an ICE detention facility in New Jersey in early May. The assault charges were brought by an attorney for the District of New Jersey who was handpicked for the role by President Donald Trump.

Watters attacked the Democratic Party, which he said has “been breaking the law and getting away with it for years,” adding, “that day is over.”

But the 46-year-old Fox News host intimated he did understand the controversy around arresting a congresswoman from the opposing political party, but said attorneys like Alina Habba, who brought the charges against McIver, aren’t “afraid of what the media is going to say if they arrest a Democrat for breaking the law.”

In a statement after the charges were announced, McIver said the allegations were “purely political.”

Watters also wondered out loud how McIver plans to fight the charges, suggesting that Trump used “a lot of cash” to survive “lawfare”, which is the strategic use of legal proceedings to hurt an opponent.

“Does McIver have money? Is she going to ask Democrat donors to pony up for her lawyers to fight federal charges? The donors are tapped out, Jessica... She is going to lose, and she is going to lose big.”

McIver faces a federal assault charge after she was caught on bodycam in an alleged altercation with law enforcement officials as they sought to arrest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Habba said McIver “assault, impeded and interfered with law enforcement,” during the incident.

“No one is above the law—politicians or otherwise,” Habba’s statement said. “It is the job of this office to uphold justice impartially, regardless of who you are. Now we will let the justice system work.”

A misdemeanor charge against Baraka related to the alleged incident was dismissed.

McIver said in a statement that “ICE agents created an unnecessary and unsafe confrontation when they chose to arrest Mayor Baraka. The charges against me are purely political—they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight."

“I look forward to the truth being laid out clearly in court,” she said.