Politics

Jesse Watters Demands ‘Eye Candy’ From Female Trump Appointees

CREEPY

The Fox News host said he’d like to watch Linda McMahon, 76, doing yoga.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Reporter

Jesse Watters faced blowback online after saying he wanted to see more “eye candy” from female Trump appointees.

The Fox News host said he’d “like to see Linda McMahon doing yoga” or Tulsi Gabbard “surfing.”

His remarks came after The Five show screened footage of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. showing off his muscles in a shirtless workout ahead of his Department of Health and Human Services confirmation hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The session at Gold’s Gym in Venice, CA, had RFK Jr. doing a pull up and roll-over on exercise equipment while the song “Eye of the Tiger” plays in the background. It has gone viral with more than 5 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I just think it’s unfair that you had to get to see this and we don’t get to see any of the female members of the Cabinet,” Watters told his female co-hosts Dana Perino, Jessica Tarlov, and Jeanine Pirro.

“I’d like to see maybe Linda McMahon doing yoga. Tulsi surfing? Charlie and I need to see some eye candy too,” he added, referring to Fox contributor Charles Hurt.

“Oh boy. Yikes,” responded Tarlov.

Linda McMahon, a former wrestler who co-founded the World Wrestling Entertainment corporation, has been nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Education. She is 76.

Fox Host Boasts He Will Ask ‘Special Favors’ of Trump Admin‘PROBABLY INAPPROPRIATE’
Matt Young
Jesse Watters.

Tulsi Gabbard, 43, a former Democratic Party Hawaii congresswoman, is Trump’s nominee as director of national intelligence.

After Watters’ remarks were posted on X, he took some flak from critics, with one user writing: “Sounds like Watters has mistaken his political commentary gig for a casting call.”

“Call me old-fashioned, I liked the days when I didn’t need to see the incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services half-naked while Fox news anchors ogled them,” another wrote.

David Gardner

David Gardner

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
worldShocking Video Shows Yoga Tourist Being Swept Into the Sea
David Gardner
politicsPete Hegseth Faces Reporters on Capitol Hill Asking if He’s a Drunk
Amethyst Martinez
politicsAfter Hunter, Biden’s Real Power Move Would Be to Pardon Trump
Shan Wu
politics‘Morning Joe’ Airs the Same Chilling Clip of Trump’s FBI Pick 3 Times in a Row
Dan Ladden-Hall
us-newsCourtroom Bombshell as Driver Pleads Guilty to Killing Bride on Wedding Night
Lily Mae Lazarus