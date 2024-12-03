Jesse Watters Demands ‘Eye Candy’ From Female Trump Appointees

Jesse Watters faced blowback online after saying he wanted to see more “eye candy” from female Trump appointees.

The Fox News host said he’d “like to see Linda McMahon doing yoga” or Tulsi Gabbard “surfing.”

His remarks came after The Five show screened footage of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. showing off his muscles in a shirtless workout ahead of his Department of Health and Human Services confirmation hearing.

The session at Gold’s Gym in Venice, CA, had RFK Jr. doing a pull up and roll-over on exercise equipment while the song “Eye of the Tiger” plays in the background. It has gone viral with more than 5 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Practicing moves for my confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/jOxRoPiwRi — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 1, 2024

“I just think it’s unfair that you had to get to see this and we don’t get to see any of the female members of the Cabinet,” Watters told his female co-hosts Dana Perino, Jessica Tarlov, and Jeanine Pirro.

“I’d like to see maybe Linda McMahon doing yoga. Tulsi surfing? Charlie and I need to see some eye candy too,” he added, referring to Fox contributor Charles Hurt.

“Oh boy. Yikes,” responded Tarlov.

Linda McMahon, a former wrestler who co-founded the World Wrestling Entertainment corporation, has been nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Education. She is 76.

Tulsi Gabbard, 43, a former Democratic Party Hawaii congresswoman, is Trump’s nominee as director of national intelligence.

After Watters’ remarks were posted on X, he took some flak from critics, with one user writing: “Sounds like Watters has mistaken his political commentary gig for a casting call.”

“Call me old-fashioned, I liked the days when I didn’t need to see the incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services half-naked while Fox news anchors ogled them,” another wrote.