Fox News Host Demands Bonkers Revenge For Trump’s Escalator Fail

An escalator-turned-staircase and a faulty teleprompter at President Donald Trump’s UN appearance are cause to “destroy” the building, Jesse Watters said—even though blame was reportedly on the president’s side.

The Fox News host told his colleagues on The Five that the president was the victim of “sabotage” that warranted turning the agency’s Midtown Manhattan headquarters into “expensive condominiums.”

“They sabotaged him, and they could have hurt the First Lady,” Watters said.

“And then they sabotaged the teleprompter. I mean, this is an insurrection, and what we need to do is either leave the UN or we need to bomb it,” he added, apparently joking.

“It is in New York, though, right? Could be some fallout there—alright. Maybe gas it? No? OK,” he went on. “But we need to destroy it. Maybe can we demolish the building? Have everybody leave and then we will demolish the building?”

Trump complained about the escalator and the teleprompter at the UN during a rambling speech in which he called global warming a "con job." Mike Segar/REUTERS

Watters rejected the notion of turning the UN headquarters, which was built in 1952 and has four main buildings, into affordable housing.

“I like nice skyrises... the expensive condominiums—you see the East River from there,“ Watters suggested. ”No, this is absolutely unacceptable, and I hope they get to the bottom of it. And I hope they really injure—emotionally—the people that did it."

That would mean one of Trump’s own.

What caused the escalator to stop working after the president and first lady had stepped onto it was someone in Trump’s entourage mistakenly activating the emergency stop, a person familiar with the situation told the Daily Beast.

There was a similar explanation for the stagnant teleprompter, which Trump also complained about during his rambling speech.

A person familiar said UN technicians were not running the teleprompter while Trump was at the podium, and that the White House had its own laptop for that purpose.

The president's team had their own laptop to run the teleprompter, and UN technicians weren't in the booth for his speech. Alexander Drago/REUTERS