Jesse Watters Insists Prosecutor ‘Helping’ Hunter Biden by Bringing New Charges

Fox News host Jesse Watters strained to characterize the indictment of Hunter Biden Thursday on nine tax-related federal charges as somehow helpful to the president’s son—due to their timing.

Biden has been accused of failing to file and pay taxes and filing fraudulent tax forms, with Thursday's Indictment alleging that he tried to avoid paying at least $1.4 million to the government between 2016 and 2019.

Reacting to the news on his primetime show, Watters poured cold water on claims made by those trumpeting the development as a triumph of justice.

It’s not the first time Watters has framed the prosecution of the first son this way. In September, he claimed that special counsel David Weiss was “still protecting” Biden even after he indicted him on three gun-related felonies.

“Weiss is actually helping the president's son with this, because of the timing," Watters claimed Thursday.

"He could have probably gotten this indictment earlier this year, or two years ago, or three years ago. Remember the whistleblowers said they didn’t want to bring it in California. They had it all bottled up in Delaware and they were going to serve it on a nice little tray. This thing was going to get knocked out until the judge sniffed out the corruption and blew it up,” he continued.

“I don’t really know how this thing is going to move now, because you also have potential charges in Washington, D.C. But again, these are just friendly jurisdictions with friendly judges, and if the special counsel is a friend of the Bidens, I don’t see him actually ever facing real justice.”

Watters also wondered whether the indictment could give Biden something to point to as a reason to not appear before the House Oversight Committee, where his lawyer said he is willing to testify publicly this month.

“Because if he can [do that], then Weiss is doing a huge favor to the president’s son,” Watters said.

Of Biden’s attorney telling the committee of his client’s intentions, Watters was skeptical. “That was always a bluff anyway,” he insisted.

Biden faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted of the new charges, the Associated Press reported.

But Watters foresees no prison time at all.

“No way he’s going to serve any time,” he said.