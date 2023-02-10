Jesse Watters Loses His Shit In Embarrassing Rant on GOP Hearings

Thursday marked just the second day of the GOP-led House hearings on the alleged “weaponization” of the federal government against conservatives, and Fox News host Jesse Watters is already demanding that “someone” end up in jail.

Watters began his rant on The Five by citing testimony earlier in the day by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who alleged that “whistleblower disclosures” he obtained show “voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct” by Hunter Biden, whose financial records and family correspondence Republicans are seeking.

“And no one’s even talking about it!” Watters complained on the network that routinely mentions the president’s son. “You want to know why? Because everybody already knows that! Everybody already knows all of this stuff! So, what is the endgame here?”

“We get screwed, then we have a hearing,” continued the impatient host, apparently speaking for all conservatives at this point. “Nothing happens. We get screwed again. We have a hearing. Nothing happens.”

Wednesday’s hearing didn’t go so well for those anticipating the exposure of some sort of anti-conservative “censorship” by Twitter with input from the FBI—with former officials at the social media company testifying that it was actually former President Donald Trump who asked them to remove certain tweets he didn’t care for. Rolling Stone also reported during the hearing that other Republicans regularly wanted posts removed.

Still, Watters recklessly asserted that there exists an “FBI dictatorship.” He then cast a vague net of blame on “the media” for not covering “any of the substance” of the hearings thus far.

“I’m sick of these hearings,” a disgusted Watters finally exclaimed before deciding to call for prison time for nobody in particular. “Make me feel better, guys. Tell me this is going somewhere. Can I throw someone in prison? Can someone go to jail? Can someone get fined?”

After bickering with liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov over the Steele dossier, Watters hammed it up before demanding loudly that the show cut to break.