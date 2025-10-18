Fox News Host Slams Dems’ Protest Skills Ahead of No Kings Rallies

Five months after Democrats rallied more than 5 million people to demonstrate against President Donald Trump’s authoritarian policies, Fox News host Jesse Watters is admitting that he’s not so impressed with the left’s ability to gather and get their point across in a genuine way.

“The Democrats, every time they do gather together, it’s not mostly peaceful,“ The Five co-host said on Friday, just ahead of the weekend’s anticipated new round of No Kings protests. ”The BLM riots, Portland, the anti-Musk protests. Every time you guys get together, someone dies or there’s a lot of fires.”

Watters then contrasted what he described as “Democrat” protests with Republican protests, reaching back almost 20 years for his preferred example: The Tea Party.

“That was a legitimate protest movement,” Watters said of the movement, which began in 2007. “Democrats are trying to do their little Tea Party thing. Ours was a little more organic. This seems a little more astroturfed,” said Watters.

The Tea Party took its name from the American Revolutionary protest in Boston, and supported a blend of libertarian, right-wing and conservative policies in response to Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and election.

While the movement appeared to be grassroots, it was, in large part, funded by Americans for Prosperity, a conservative political advocacy organization founded by billionaire David Koch.

The No Kings rallies are the second round of anti-Trump protests following the initial wave that swept the country in June. During Trump’s birthday military parade, an estimated 5 million people took to the streets in more than 2,000 cities to protest the administration.

People gather during "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 14, 2025. Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

No Kings organizers say Trump has only “doubled down” on his authoritarian agenda since the inaugural events. The increase in ICE raids, the targeting of political opponents like former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, and the attacks on critical media coverage are all key motives for the rallies, they say.

GOP Sen. Roger Marshall has argued that protests will be attended by paid actors, agitators, Pro-Hamas, and Antifa members.

“We’ll have to get the National Guard out,” Marshall said about the upcoming rallies. “Hopefully it’ll be peaceful. I doubt it.”

Some 2,500 anti-Trump rallies are expected to be held across the country on Saturday, which is about 500 more cities than June’s rallies. But Watters still isn’t convinced.

“I don’t know if this has legs,” Watters said about the No Kings rallies.