Jessica Chastain Wins Best Actress Oscar for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Jessica Chastain has won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her remarkable portrayal of an infamous televangelist in the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye—her first win after two previous Oscar nominations. Beast critic Kevin Fallon wrote of her performance, “Chastain is delivering a performance that so toes the line between theatrical and indisputably lived-in—like you would argue that this isn’t a real person and also that you have never seen a person act more in line with someone you know—that the only response is to shrug and give her awards.”