Jessica Simpson Claps Back at Claims She Used Ozempic to Lose Weight
‘IT’S WILLPOWER’
Months after Jessica Simpson’s sponsored post for Pottery Barn Kids sparked fans to question her “skinny” appearance and accuse her of taking the weight-loss drug Ozempic, she is shutting down the rumors. “Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic],” she told Bustle. “It’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.” While she admitted the public scrutiny “hurts,” the 42-year-old actress said she’s “too old” to “let the negativity derail me.” “I am fortunate to have been every size,” she shared. “For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche.” Simpson opened up about her struggle with alcohol and pills in her 2020 memoir Open Book, in which she revealed her dependence stemmed from sexual abuse she endured as a child. When she hit “rock bottom,” she decided to turn her life around and has been sober ever since.