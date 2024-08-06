Jessica Simpson Hits Back at Social Media Troll Questioning Her Sobriety
SOBER TRUTH
Jessica Simpson fired back at an Instagram commenter who called her sobriety into question. The exchange occurred in the comment section of Simpson’s latest post, which featured a black and white photo of her son, Ace. The fashion designer gushed and called him the “kindest, most handsome 11yr old,” in the caption. Despite the post being about her son, user @nunyabusiness1492 chimed in and said, “STOP DRINKING!” According to screenshots shared by Page Six, Simpson quipped back and said, “I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family.” In an attempt to backpedal, the original commenter apologized. Sobriety is a sensitive subject for the former reality star, as she revealed in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, that she struggled with alcohol and prescription pills. “I just realized that I had to surrender. It was time… I’m not going to miss another day... I’m gonna be present,” she told Today before her book’s release.