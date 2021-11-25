Jessie J Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage: ‘Still in Shock’
HEARTBREAKING
Jessie J revealed Wednesday that she learned she suffered a miscarriage the day prior. The singer had not previously announced her pregnancy and said in an Instagram post that she had “decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short.” She wrote, “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.’ By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.” But, she added, she planned to perform Wednesday night regardless of the heartbreaking news, “What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me… Im still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming.”