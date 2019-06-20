Jesuits Ignore Archbishop, Refuse to Fire Teacher in Same-Sex Marriage

When the local archbishop demanded that a teacher at an Indianapolis Jesuit prep school be fired for being in a same-sex marriage, the school refused. “Brebeuf Jesuit has respectfully declined the Archdiocese’s insistence and directive that we dismiss a highly capable and qualified teacher due to the teacher being a spouse within a civilly-recognized same-sex marriage,” reads a letter sent to parents, which was signed by the school president and head of the board of trustees. The letter reassured parents that the school’s Roman Catholic values remained unchanged. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis then released a statement saying that the Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School would no longer be recognized as a Catholic institution. Gay marriage is forbidden in the Roman Catholic church and could “no longer use the name Catholic[.]” Brian Paulson, leader of the Midwest Jesuits organization, said he would be appealing the archbishop’s decision.