Kanye West’s New Album Slated for Release Next Month
Rapper Kanye West is slated to release his new album, Jesus is King, next month. West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, posted a photo on Twitter of what appeared to be a track list and a release date of Sept. 27. According to Pitchfork, the track list included “Water,” a song that West performed at his Coachella “Sunday Service” performance earlier this year. The rapper released his most recent album, ye, last year. He announced that he would release another album, Yandhi, in September 2018, but the project was postponed indefinitely. At his “Sunday Service” performances, West—along with a choir—have performed covers of West's old songs and other church tunes.