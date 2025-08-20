JetBlue Passenger Hauled Off by Cops Over Naked Gate Stunt
A JetBlue passenger at Boston’s Logan International Airport stripped completely naked at a gate before being hauled off by authorities, according to a viral clip making the rounds online. The unidentified man began his performance in nothing but red underwear, doing stretches and exercises in full view of other passengers at Terminal C. Moments later, he slipped off his last layer, spread his arms wide, and muttered something inaudible while standing fully nude in front of stunned travelers. Massachusetts state troopers quickly swarmed, dragging the man off as JetBlue branding and furniture made clear the scene was unfolding at the airline’s gate area. It’s hardly the first time Logan has seen a bizarre nudity incident. In 2014, a naked man crashed through the ceiling of a women’s restroom before allegedly attacking an elderly passenger—he was later charged with attempted murder. JetBlue has also had its share of airborne scandals. Just last year, a Connecticut couple was arrested after children reportedly spotted them having sex during a flight to Florida. A mother traveling with her two kids told a flight attendant she had witnessed the pair engaging in sex acts nearby. JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.