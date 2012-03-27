JetBlue Pilot Goes ‘Nuts’ in the Air

CHEAT SHEET
A JetBlue flight from New York to Las Vegas made an emergency landing Tuesday morning after the flight’s captain ran into the cabin screaming "Iraq, al Qaida, terrorism, we’re all going down." The captain reportedly became incoherent during the flight, causing him to be ejected from the cockpit. A passenger said that the pilot then appeared to have a panic attack, and then started pounding on the door—with one passenger tweeting that the pilot “went nuts.” About 10 passengers, including a retired NYPD sergeant, tackled the pilot and the plane made an emergency landing in Amarillo, Texas, where the pilot was taken to a hospital.