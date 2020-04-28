JetBlue Will Require All Travelers to Wear Masks
JetBlue Airways announced Monday that it will require all passengers to wear face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first major U.S. airline to implement such a policy. The new rule—which mandates that customers must wear masks during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning—will take effect May 4. “Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue. “This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes, but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”
The announcement comes amid reports of people traveling on packed flights where passengers are not wearing face coverings. On Monday, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines also said they will require employees to wear face masks and that they will offer masks to travelers.