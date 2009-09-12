Jeter Becomes Yankees' Hit Leader

CHEAT SHEET
New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter broke a record that stood for 72 years on Friday, surpassing Lou Gehrig to lead the Yankees in all-time hits. With a single past first, Jeter broke the record with his 2,722nd base hit, sparking a massive ovation from the home crowd and more than two minutes of chants. He told reporters later that he "felt kind of awkward" after the play, unsure how to respond to the cheers for his 14-year career with the same team. "He just wants to win every game," catcher Jorge Posada told Sports Illustrated. "It's unbelievable. He sets the standard so high."