CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Jets Assistant Coach in Critical Condition After Bicycle Accident
PRAYERS
Read it at NBC News
Greg Knapp, an assistant coach for the New York Jets, is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while riding in a bike lane in Danville, California on Saturday afternoon, NBC News reports. Head coach Robert Saleh released a statement asking for prayers for Knapp and his family. “Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here,” said Saleh. “I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident.” Knapp and the Jets were preparing to begin training camp on July 27 where he’d be training the franchise’s second overall draft pick, Zach Wilson.