Jewelry Stolen From Colorado’s Locker Room During Game at the Rose Bowl
HIGH-PROFILE HEIST
Following their loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, University of Colorado football players told Pasadena police that their jewelry and other valuables were stolen from their locker room. Lisa Derderian, a spokesperson for the City of Pasadena, told the Los Angeles Times that police and private security are responsible for protecting the Rose Bowl locker rooms, but there is no video surveillance inside. Darius Sanders, a member of the school’s social media team, said in a YouTube video that multiple thousands of dollars were stolen from his bag as well as several players’ and coaches’ chains. According to NBC Los Angeles, Deion Sanders, Colorado’s head coach and former NFL Hall of Famer, did not address the incident in a post-game press conference.