Jewish Enclave Rocked by Abuse Charges

The Brooklyn DA has arrested 85 suspected child molesters over the past three years in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods, according to the New York Post. The arrests came as the result of a special program called Kol Tzedek, which encourages victims to come forward from the insular communities. Of the 38 cases tried so far, 14 have resulted in jail time. The latest led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man, Andrew Goodman, who is accused of abusing two young boys, throwing parties with liquor and child porn, and threatening to kill a boy who reported him.