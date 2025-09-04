JFK’s Grandson Brutally Trolls RFK Jr. for ‘Choking’ at Senate Hearing

Cheat Sheet
1
Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Reveals Moment He Found Out About Father’s Death
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 2:19PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and son, producer Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City.
Larry Busacca/Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne, has opened up about the moment he learned his father died in a YouTube video posted Wednesday. Jack, who was in Los Angeles when his 76-year-old father died from cardiac arrest on July 22, said he woke up to a knock at 3:45 a.m. “Someone who has worked for my family for probably 30 years was knocking on my door, and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I just knew something bad had happened. I was informed that my father had passed,” he said. Jack, 39, said he immediately felt “sadness and pain,” adding he had “many thoughts… there was a level of like, ‘Okay, he’s not suffering anymore’... and that is something.” Upon hearing the news, Jack flew to England that day, and the news broke publicly upon his landing prompting many people to reach out. “That’s something that has been really unique about this experience is... with the outpour of love and people reaching out, it’s also been really validating, because I know… my dad was a special guy,” Jack said. “He was loved so much. A lot of people are going to miss him.”

2
Doctor Who Cut Off His Legs for Sexual Gratification Is Jailed
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 2:10PM EDT 
Neil Hopper appeared on This Morning in 2020, speaking about his experience with sepsis.
Shutterstock

A vascular surgeon from the U.K. has been jailed for two years and eight months after admitting to two counts of fraud and three of possessing extreme pornography, the BBC reports. Neil Hopper, 49, was accused of attempting to claim over £460,000 ($616,000) from insurers for leg amputations that were later revealed to be self-inflicted. The surgeon reportedly told insurers that his leg injuries were the “result of sepsis,” but it was later found that Hopper used dry ice to freeze his legs and have them removed in 2019. At Truro Crown Court, Cornwall, it was heard that Hopper had a “sexual interest in amputation.” He also admitted to possessing extreme pornography, after it was identified that he bought videos from the Eunuch Maker website that sold videos of extreme body modifications to its subscribers. In 2024, Marius Gustavson, the Eunuch Maker website’s mastermind, admitted to causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for life with a minimum 22-year term, as reported by the BBC. According to prosecutor Nicholas Lee, the two men exchanged around 1,500 messages, some about how Hopper performed his amputation.

Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 11:25AM EDT 
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 1:33PM EDT 

5
Howard Stern’s Bosses Tease His Fate at SiriusXM
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 09.04.25 12:00PM EDT 
Howard Stern
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Howard Stern’s bosses addressed speculation Wednesday that his show may be coming to an end. Speaking at the Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, per Variety, the satellite radio company’s top brass said that negotiations to keep the show on its airwaves are ongoing. “We’d love [for Stern] to stay,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s chief content officer and president said. “Howard, for all these years and right up till now, is as important a single piece of content as we’ve had… He’s the best interviewer out there, period, you know, bar none. And we’ve always had a series, as all of you know, of renewals. With any talent at that level, you’re always gonna have an extended period of negotiations. We’ve been pretty lucky all these years,” he continued. Stern’s show moved from traditional radio to Sirius in 2006—but a report from The U.S. Sun last month claimed that his latest five-year, $500 million contract with the company would be terminated when the term ends at the end of the year. Stern insisted he’s not going anywhere and teased that he’d address the rumors on air Sept. 2, but his big return was postponed at the last minute, refueling the rumors. His bosses now say they expect for things to pan out. “With any talent at that level, you’re always gonna have an extended period of negotiations,” Greenstein said. “It certainly has to make sense, but we feel pretty good that we’ve done this before, and we’ll see where it goes.” Jennifer Witz, CEO of SiriusXM, added, “I think he’s been core to our platform for over 20 years, so I’m confident we’ll get to the right place.”

6
Bodybuilder Dies After Winning Amateur Mr. Olympia
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 11:45AM EDT 
Spanish bodybuilder Erik Markov and his partner, Lucia Barahona.
Spanish bodybuilder Erik Markov and his partner, Lucia Barahona. Instagram

Spanish bodybuilder Erik Markov has died just months after going pro, following a win at an amateur Mr. Olympia competition. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed. After securing a victory in Spain’s Mr. Olympia Amateur competition, Markov earned his tour card in May, which allows bodybuilders to compete in the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB). “I turned my dream into reality–I got my tour card,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of him kissing his partner, Lucia Barahona, a personal trainer. He wrote more about the importance of Barahona in his journey, calling her “the greatest victory of all” and that she “fought with [him] without ever stepping on stage.” Following his death, she posted on social media over the weekend, writing, “I don’t feel able to do it right now, and I still haven’t processed this situation that both his family and I are going through.” She added she needed time to “heal.” On Thursday, she reposted a TikTok on her Instagram story that translated as, “This year I lost my spark, my happiness, my smile, I lost everything.” Others shared heartfelt messages in the comments of Markov’s last Instagram post. A fellow pro bodybuilder, Fede Guevara, shared a photo on his own Instagram account with Markov, writing in the caption, “Rest in peace, friend. How unfair is life, it always takes the best.” A number of bodybuilders have died in recent months, including another Spanish bodybuilder, Lorena Blanco, at 37, and former IFBB Pro Craig Licker at 57.

7
United Airlines Forced Into Emergency Landing as Smoke Fills Cockpit
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.04.25 11:34AM EDT 
The Houston, Texas, to Panama City, Florida, flight was abandoned.
Citizen App

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a United Airlines Express flight was forced into an emergency landing in Houston on Wednesday when pilots reported smoke and electrical failures. Flight 4969, operated by regional carrier CommuteAir, had just taken off for Panama City, Florida, when the cockpit filled with smoke. “They are having electrical issues. They are losing electrical,” an air traffic controller told emergency crews, according to LiveATC.net recordings. The regional jet circled back to George Bush Intercontinental Airport and landed safely before being parked on a taxiway. Pilots then requested a tow to the terminal. Social media footage shows the jet parked up as smoke billows from it. CommuteAir later described the scare as “a potential maintenance issue” and confirmed that all passengers were returned safely to the gate. “We apologize for this inconvenience and are preparing a new aircraft to operate the flight to ECP,” said Jason Kadah, CommuteAir’s managing director of communications.

8
Epstein Survivor Blasts ‘Shocking and Upsetting’ Trump Comment
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.04.25 4:50AM EDT 
Lisa Phillips on Anderson Cooper
CNN

Jeffrey Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips told CNN she found President Donald Trump’s description of the Epstein files saga as a “Democrat hoax that never ends” to be “shocking and upsetting.” Appearing on Anderson Cooper 360 on Wednesday night, Phillips said, “For me personally, it was shocking and upsetting. I couldn’t believe that he said that. For so many years he acknowledged there were thousands of files and he was going to release them, and so hearing that today I was just confused by it.” She added that the president may have thought Epstein’s survivors were targeting him but insisted they weren’t, describing their campaign this week calling on the DOJ to release the files as a “cry for us, being fed up and wanting answers.” Phillips, who revealed in an interview with NBC on Tuesday that several survivors had begun compiling their own client lists in response to the DOJ’s failure to produce any, told Cooper, “We want some accountability and we haven’t received any.”

9
‘You’ Star Reveals Birth of Twins in Ultra-Understated Way
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.04.25 10:53AM EDT 
Actor Penn Badgley poses for a portrait in New York
Actor Penn Badgley poses for a portrait in New York, April 23, 2013. Badgley, from the television series "Gossip Girl," is starring in the movie " Greetings From Tim Buckley", an official selection of the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE) Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

You star Penn Badgley, 38, has welcomed identical twin boys, proudly announcing the additions with his wife, Domino Kirke, 41, on Instagram alongside an event to promote his book, Crushmore. “I’m interrupting my paternity leave, which I’m on by the way, which is also [why] I’m whispering,” he said. “There’s tiny little baby feet right there. I don’t want to wake them up.” The caption for the Gosspi Girl alum’s post said: “Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info.” Crushmore is co-written with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, Kirke’s fellow hosts on the Podcrushed podcast. Badgley and Kirke announced in February that they were expecting. The couple also parent Kirke’s sons James, 5, and Cassius, 16, per the Daily Mail.

10
Mitch McConnell’s Warning: ‘Most Dangerous Period’ in Almost 100 Years
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.04.25 11:10AM EDT 
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks on behalf of one of U.S. President Donald Trump's judicial nominees
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Sen. Mitch McConnell has warned of similarities between the contemporary political landscape and that of the 1930s. The former Senate majority leader, who is set to retire in two years, singled out foreign policy and tariffs introduced by the Trump administration in his comparison. Speaking to the Lexington Herald-Leader, he said: “I think this is the most dangerous period since before World War II,” adding, “There’s certain similarities right now to the ‘30s.” He drew a link between Trump’s tariffs and those introduced in the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act. McConnell, 83, also said the U.S. was underprepared for unity between anti-Western nations, with leaders of Russia, China, North Korea, and India meeting in Beijing to discuss a new world order this week. “Those who were totally anxious to stay out of all of what was going on in Europe were called ‘America First.’ Sound familiar?” McConnell asked. “So what do we have today? North Korea, China, Russia, Iran, and Iran’s proxies. They’re very different kinds of countries, but they have one thing in common: They hate us.” The veteran Republican echoes billionaire hedge funder Ray Dalio, who told the Financial Times on Tuesday: “I think that what is happening now politically and socially is analogous to what happened around the world in the 1930-40 period,” following the White House’s acquisition of a 10 percent share in chip manufacturer Intel.

