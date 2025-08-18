Jack Schlossberg has taken his criticism of the Trump administration to a new level, trolling First Lady Melania Trump by mocking her letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin sporting an ill-fitting blonde wig.

Imitating Melania’s Slovenian accent, the grandson of former president John F. Kennedy posted video of himself reading the entire letter to his social media accounts on Sunday, before adding his own thoughts.

Copying Donald Trump’s habit of writing in all capitals, the 32-year-old’s caption read, “A message from our BEAUTIFUL FIRST LADY,” before parroting the president’s trademark sign off, “thank you for your attention to this matter - We want peace!”

After finishing the entire letter, Schlossberg added, “What am I saying? This make no sense. Please be more specific Miss Melania Trump.”

Melania’s letter, which her husband posted in full on his Truth Social account on Sunday, was hand-delivered to Putin during the Alaska summit on the weekend.

While the letter did not mention Ukraine or any reference of fighting, she said that Putin could “single-handedly restore” the “melodic laughter” of children caught in the conflict.

After posting his video, Schlossberg wrote on X. “Remember—It was REALLY HARD to get rid of NAPOLEON I think the current US regime might be in power for quite a while But, I LOVE attrition!! that’s the good news :)"

Schlossberg has frequently used social media to speak out against Donald Trump this year.

Last month, after Republicans wanted to rename the Kennedy Center Opera House after Melania Trump, Schlossberg wrote on Instagram, “The Trump Administration stands for freedom of oppression, not expression. He uses his awesome powers to suppress free expression and instill fear. But this isn’t about the arts.”

Caroline Kennedy and son Jack Schlossberg in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

He added, “Trump is obsessed with being bigger than JFK , with minimizing the many heroes of our past, as if that elevates him. It doesn’t. But there’s hope — art lasts forever, and no one can change what JFK and our shared history stands for."

Schlossberg then posted to Trump on X, “If you release your Epstein files, I can help you achieve your life-long goal of changing the name of the Kennedy center. Let’s make a fantastic deal?”

Last week, Schlossberg was appointed to the America250 Commission by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. He thanked Schumer “for your leadership at this critical hour” and added “I won’t let you down.”

Talking on CNN on Sunday, ex-White House correspondent and author of Free Melania, Kate Bennett, said the letter to Putin demonstrated the first lady’s “independent voice” despite her low public profile.

“She‘s always been a voice for children, she wanted to say something to the Russian president on behalf of herself and on behalf of her care about children,” Bennett said.

First lady Melania Trump departs the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump last month. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The author claimed Melania is highly influential over her husband behind the scenes.

“It’s this juxtaposition of Melania Trump where she wants to show her voice, she wants to be in the conversation but no one’s seen her, right?,” Bennett said. “Like, she has not been in Washington for most of the first 200 days of Trump’s presidency. So it’s definitely behind the scenes [she] has influence.”