JFK’s Grandson Rages at Melania’s ‘Half-A**ed’ Putin Letter

Jack Schlossberg has defended his mockery of Melania Trump and questioned the first lady’s motives for writing what he called a “half-a--ed” letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin reminding him of the wartime plight of Ukraine’s children.

Speaking to TMZ, the grandson of the slain President John F. Kennedy said he does not regret trolling Melania by donning a blonde wig and imitating her accent while reading aloud the letter which was handed to Putin during the Alaska meeting with Donald Trump, where hopes of a Ukraine ceasefire deal fizzled out.

“This was not the kind of lesson that I learned from JFK and the Cuban Missile Crisis, to invite the head of Russia over for a summit with no clear goals, and then have the first lady write a half-a--ed letter and hand it to him,” Schlossberg said.

“This is not just a random shot that I took because I don’t like Melania or I don’t like Donald Trump. There is a war in Europe, and she inserted herself on the world stage at the highest possible level. And the White House clearly thought that this note was useful to them. So the idea that that’s not fair game, and she just wants peace for children, I’m not buying that.”

Melania Trump's letter suggested Vladmir Putin could "serve humanity itself" by stopping the war in Ukraine. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Melania, who is Slovenian, wrote the letter in an attempt to persuade Putin to end the now three-and-a-half-year invasion of Ukraine. While it makes no direct mention of “ceasefire” or “Ukraine,” the letter suggests Putin could “single-handedly restore” the “melodic laughter” of children with the “stroke of a pen.”

The letter was widely interpreted as referring to the estimated 20,000 children abducted from occupied areas of Ukraine and taken illegally to Russia—although the text as shared by President Trump on social media does not specifically mention their plight.

Schlossberg later ridiculed Melania in an Instagram video, wearing a cheap wig and mocking her accent while reading the letter in full. After finishing, he said using the voice: “What am I saying? This makes no sense. Please be more specific Miss Melania Trump.”

Speaking to TMZ, Schlossberg said he wasn’t criticizing Melania’s desire to end children’s suffering, but argued her letter was hollow while also slamming the Alaska summit itself.

“I think that her letter fell way short of making any real point. She’s the first lady of the United States of America. Her husband is the president of the United States, the most powerful person in our country,” Schlossberg said.

“The United States just gave Putin a hero’s welcome, and hosted him with a hero’s welcome… And I think that it’s time for the United States to take itself a lot more seriously and have a real foreign policy."

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin left their Alaska summit without any deal to end Russia’s three-year invasion of Ukraine. Contributor/Getty Images

Schlossberg also took a cheap shot at Vice President JD Vance while jokingly suggesting where he got the blonde wig in a post on X.

“Borrowed wig from JD. He left it on the couch! Finders keepers,” Schlossberg wrote, referencing the baseless claim that Vance wrote about having sex with a couch in his Hillbilly Elegy memoirs, which became a meme during the 2024 election campaign.