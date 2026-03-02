JFK’s Grandson Reveals Final Words of Sister, 35, Before Her Death

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth bizarrely claimed in a live Pentagon address that the U.S. did not “start” the war with Iran. Hegseth, in his platitude-filled broadcast message on Monday morning, said Iran has carried out attacks for decades in a “one-sided war against America,” without offering much in the way of specifics. “We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it,” the former Fox News host added. Elsewhere in the communique, he said the goal of the so-called “Operation Epic Fury” was not regime change, even though the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini was killed in an early strike. “This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change and the world is better off for it,” Hegseth crowed. He also rolled out his usual spiel, railing against “politically correct wars” and saying that the Iran offensive is bound by “no stupid rules of engagement.” The address was the first from the Pentagon since December 2 last year.
Donald Trump’s new war just hit Europe. An Iranian drone struck a British military base in Cyprus on Sunday, after Saturday’s launch of the MAGA president’s all-out assault on the Iranian regime plunged the Middle East into a state of chaos not seen since George W. Bush’s 2003 invasion of Iraq. The U.K. Ministry of Defence says no casualties have been reported at the Cypriot facility, but that family members of active service personnel would be moved off-base as a precaution. “Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people,” the MoD said in a statement. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, is said to have been briefed on the situation by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. The U.K. is currently assisting the U.S. in its defense of military assets in the Middle East, but has not been involved in direct strikes against targets in Iran, which are now confirmed to have killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plus several of his likely successors.
JFK’s Grandson Reveals Final Words of Sister, 35, Before Her Death
Jack Schlossberg opened up for the first time about his sister Tatiana’s last words before her death late last year. “The last thing that she said to me was, ‘You better win,’” the Kennedy scion said in an interview for CBS Sunday Mornings, referencing his run for Congress. The environmental journalist Tatiana Schlossberg was diagnosed with terminal acute myeloid leukemia immediately after giving birth to her second child in May 2024. She died at age 35 in December. “No one knew me better, and I knew no one better than her,” Schlossberg said about his late sister, adding he “knows she’s still rooting for” his political career. Jack, 33, is campaigning for New York’s 12th District, which represents the wealthy areas of Upper West and Upper East Sides of Manhattan, in what’s set to be a crowded Democratic primary. Eight people, including prominent names such as Trump critic George Conway, 62, are running for longtime congressman Jerry Nadler’s seat. Jack has previously amassed nearly a million followers on social media and was a political correspondent for Variety.
University of Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder died at the age of 23 following a car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning. State Patrol officers said the incident took place around 3 a.m. after the driver lost control of his Tesla in Boulder County, breaking through the guardrails, hitting an electrical pole, and rolling over before coming to a stop. The man died at the scene, and was later identified in a statement from the university. “Dom, you were a blessing to so many people,” his fellow quarterback Colton Allen wrote on Instagram. Colorado’s athletic director Fernando Lovo added that the college’s sporting community had been “devastated” by the news. “He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike,” Lovo said. “Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time.”
Two long-haul passenger jets trying to outrun the fallout from U.S. strikes on Iran ended up right back on their home runways after nearly 16 hours in the sky. As most Gulf countries closed their airspace, commercial aviation was thrown into disarray after President Donald Trump launched his double-team strikes with Israel over the weekend. American Airlines Flight 120 departed Philadelphia around 8 p.m. bound for Doha, Qatar, on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Scheduled for a roughly 12-hour journey, it crossed the Atlantic and reached the Mediterranean Sea before making a U-turn off the coast of Spain. The aircraft landed back in Philadelphia 15 hours and 32 minutes after takeoff, according to Flightradar24. The flight was canceled over the next three days as Qatari airspace remained closed. Across the globe, an Emirates Airbus A380 left Auckland, New Zealand, expecting a 16-hour trip to Dubai. Eight hours in, the double-decker jet reversed course over Australia and the Tasman Sea, returning after 15 hours and 37 minutes aloft. Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Etihad collectively carry 90,000 transiting passengers daily through their hubs, according to Cirium. Airline stocks fell sharply as a result of the fighting in the Middle East.
Two people and a dog were killed after a road rage incident became a stabbing spree on a Virginia highway on Sunday. Virginia State Police said a state trooper was dispatched to a road-rage incident around 1:20 p.m. near Exit 42 along I-495 in Fairfax County. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a man brandishing a knife. The trooper shot the man in self-defense, who was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. Troopers encountered four stabbing victims at the scene. One of the victims, a 39-year-old woman, later died from her injuries. A dog that was stabbed also died at the scene. Three more people were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. State police said they believe the stabbings may have happened as a result of a crash along the southbound I-495, and the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related. An investigation is ongoing. The Daily Beast reached out to Virginia State Police for comment.
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Baird’s wife, Danise Baird, died from complications from a car crash the couple was in earlier this year, the Congressman’s office announced. “A devoted wife and loving mother of three, she was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed,” the statement said. The two were high school sweethearts and were married for 59 years before her passing this week. Jim Baird, 80, has been part of the Indiana government for nearly 15 years, serving in the Indiana state house for eight years. Since 2019, he’s been representing Indiana’s 4th congressional district at the U.S. House. The initial crash occurred on Jan. 5 of this year, after which his office posted that the Congressman was expected to make a full recovery and would remain committed to his role. When asked about it, President Trump said, “They are going to be OK, but they had a pretty bad accident, and we’re praying that they get out of the hospital very quickly.” GOP allies have been expressing their support for the grieving lawmaker. “Please join me in lifting up my colleague Rep. Jim Baird and his family in prayer after the heartbreaking loss of his cherished wife, Danise.” Minnesota Rep Pete Stauber posted on X.
Beverly Hills 90210 actress Kathleen Robertson, 52, is pulling back the curtain on what she calls a “horribly difficult” experience behind the scenes of the hit ‘90s series. Appearing on the Slice of Life podcast, Robertson—who joined the show in Season 4 in 1993—said the set was “super intimidating,” leaving her “very anxious” and unsure of where she fit in among a cast that included Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and more. “It was not a warm and fuzzy environment to land into,” she said, recalling how she felt unable to speak to her co-stars. In one incident, Robertson said she discovered Polaroid photos of herself cut in half in the makeup trailer—an unsettling moment that shaped her approach to set moving forward. “They were embarrassed because they didn’t want me to have seen it,” she said of the crew, adding she never found out who was responsible. Despite the rocky experience, Robertson said not everyone on set was cold. She singled out Tori Spelling as “amazing, day one, warm,” and “very welcoming.” Still, by Season 7, she was ready to walk away. “I’ve got to get out of here,” she recalled thinking. “If I don’t, I’m f---ed.”
A mass shooting on Sunday at an Austin, Texas bar that left three dead, including the suspected shooter, and 14 injured could be linked to terrorist activity, according to law enforcement. Alex Doran, acting Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio office, says that while it’s too early to understand the full motivations behind the mass shooting at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, “there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism.” The suspected shooter, who authorities have identified as Ndiaga Diagne, was killed by police at the scene. Authorities say they found a Quran inside Diagne’s SUV, and sources told the New York Post he was possibly motivated by the U.S. strikes in Iran. The Associated Press reported that the shirt he wore at the time of his death featured the words “property of Allah,” and an Iranian flag emblem. Diagne, 53, a US citizen, was originally an asylum seeker from Senegal. Diagne has had prior run-ins with the law in Texas and New York, including a 2001 arrest for illegal vending. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday near the UT Austin campus. “Our Joint Terrorism Task Force is jointly investigating this incident in close coordination with the Austin Police Department. This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” the FBI told the Daily Beast.
An Australian influencer is facing backlash after sharing what critics called a “selfish” reaction to escalating violence in the Middle East. Louise Starkey posted an Instagram video on Saturday from Dubai showing what appeared to be an Iranian missile streaking through the skyline. As the projectile descended, she anxiously told her followers, “It’s not meant to be happening here,” before adding, “Can’t everyone just chill out?” While some viewers sympathized with her fear as tensions mounted, others blasted her comments as tone-deaf. “‘Not meant to be happening here’ has to be one of the most selfish statements I have ever heard. As if it’s meant to happen anywhere. But am I surprised? Really, REALLY NOT,” a commentator wrote on the viral video. The strikes come in retaliation that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranians have been striking U.S. allies in the Middle Eastern region, including attacks on Israel, the UAE, and Kuwait, in which multiple people have died, and nearly a hundred have been injured. According to the United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry, three people have been killed and 58 injured in strikes within the Emirates.