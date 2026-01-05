JFK’s Grandson Pays Tribute to Sister Tatiana, 35

Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, remembered his 35-year-old sister with a moving tribute following her tragic death after a battle with a rare cancer.

The 32-year-old congressional candidate shared an excerpt from his sister Tatiana Schlossberg’s book, Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have, on X and Instagram on Monday morning.

“It’s up to us to create a country that takes seriously its obligations to the planet, to each other, and to the people who will be born into a world that looks different than ours has for the last 10,000 years or so,” the environmental journalist and mother of two had written.

“Essentially, what I’m describing is hard work with possibly limited success for the rest of your life. But we have to do it, and at least we will have the satisfaction of knowing we made things better.”

Jack also shared excerpts from Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick, Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, and a quote from his grandfather that reads: “There are three things in life which are real: God, human folly and laughter. Since the first two are beyond comprehension, we must do what we can with the third.”

The political scion, who is months into his campaign for a Manhattan House seat that longtime Democrat Jerry Nadler will vacate, captioned the post simply with a pink flower emoticon.

The JFK Library Foundation also honored Tatiana in a post on Monday, sharing a smiling photo of her with her husband, George Moran, and their two young children in a park.

“As we remember Tatiana and celebrate her life, our hearts are with her family and all who loved her,” the post reads.

Tatiana drew a global outpouring of grief following her death on Dec. 30, just six weeks after revealing in an emotional New Yorker essay that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The diagnosis came immediately following the birth of her daughter, and she was given just one year to live.

In the essay, Tatiana praised her siblings and parents, Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy, for their steadfast support following her diagnosis. She also wrote that her sympathy for her mother compounded her grief. “Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it,” Tatiana wrote on Nov. 22, 62 years to the day of her grandfather’s assassination in 1963. Caroline Kennedy’s father, uncle, brother, and several cousins have all died tragically young.

Tatiana also took aim at her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary, describing the conditions she faced under the Trump administration’s health care policies as she sought treatment.

“Throughout my treatment, [RFK Jr.] had been on the national stage: previously a Democrat, he was running for president as an Independent, but mostly as an embarrassment to me and the rest of my immediate family,” she wrote.

Among the issues she cited were the nearly $500 million cut to mRNA vaccine research, billions slashed from the National Institutes of Health, and life-saving medicines she received that are now “under review”—all the result of policy decisions overseen by RFK Jr.

“Bobby is a known skeptic of vaccines, and I was especially concerned that I wouldn’t be able to get mine again, leaving me to spend the rest of my life immunocompromised, along with millions of cancer survivors, small children, and the elderly,” she continued.

The health secretary has not publicly commented on his cousin’s death.