Jian Ghomeshi Not Guilty of Sex Assault

Despite a slew of highly publicized accusations, former Canadian Broadcasting Corp. host Jian Ghomeshi was found not guilty Thursday morning of all charges related to alleged sexual assaults from 2002 to 2003. The Globe and Mail reports that Justice William B. Horkins of the Ontario Court of Justice read the verdict announcing that Ghomeshi was found not guilty on four counts of sexual assault and one count of overcoming resistance by choking. Ghomeshi has another sexual-assault trial that begins June 6 stemming from an incident of alleged workplace harassment in 2008. The CBC released a statement after Thursday’s verdict: “Based on the evidence that came to our attention, Mr. Ghomeshi’s actions were not in line with the values of the public broadcaster nor with our employee code of conduct. We stand by our decision” to fire the radio personality.
