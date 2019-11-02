CHEAT SHEET
Jihadist Attack on Military Leaves 54 Dead in Mali
The government of the West African nation of Mali said Saturday that 54 people are dead following a violent jihadist attack on its army. The death toll was revised after the government said late Friday that just 15 people had died in the attack on counterterrorism forces in the northern region of Menaka. The spike in jihadist violence comes as military families protest that soldiers are not adequately armed or protected to fight terrorist groups in the area. Last month, 41 soldiers were killed and 20 taken as prisoners in dual attacks in the country.