Jill Abramson: I’m Scared but Excited

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Observer
Speaking to the graduating class of Wake Forest University on Monday, recently fired executive editor of The New York Times Jill Abramson said she doesn’t yet know what’s next for her. “So I’m in exactly the same boat as many of you. And like you, I’m a little scared but mostly excited,” she said. Abramson also joked about the reporters who were covering her speech. “My only reluctance in showing up today was that the small media circus following me would detract from your many accomplishments.” She recounted that she’d been asked by a student if she would get the tattoo of the Times removed from her back and told them, “Not a chance.”