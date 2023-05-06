Jill Biden and Granddaughter Wear Their Support of Ukraine at Coronation

CHEAT SHEET
UNITY
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived at King Charles’ Coronation wearing a blue dress, with grand-daughter Finnegan Biden in a yellow dress—the colors of the Ukraine flag, and a visible statement of support for the country. They were seated next to Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Before the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Dr. Biden’s last tweet was a simple statement: “We stand with Ukraine”—a retweet of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tweet showing a picture of Dr. Biden alongside Kate and Olena Zelenska at Friday’s Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders and dignitaries.