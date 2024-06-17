Jill Biden Breaks Her Silence on Hunter’s Conviction
‘TOUGH WEEK’
First Lady Jill Biden broke her silence on Hunter Biden’s conviction on three felony gun charges over the weekend, telling NBC News on Saturday that it had been a “tough week for my family.” She added that though the trial had forced the Biden clan to relive a number of “tough times” during the throes of Hunter’s addiction, she was inspired by his strength in court. “I think after the decision in the court, Hunter was strong, and so I have to take his example and just get out there and start fighting again,” the first lady said. She also dismissed the idea that her husband’s electoral chances in November would be affected by their son’s conviction, saying that he is a “strong man” who will do a “great job” in his second term. Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison at his sentencing—which has not yet been scheduled.