Jill Biden: Voters ‘Didn’t Buy’ Kamala Harris’ Attack During Debate
Former second lady Jill Biden said Monday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) implied that her husband is racist during the 2020 Democratic debate. In an interview with CNN, Jill Biden said Harris’ criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden during the debate was “the biggest surprise” to her during the race so far but that voters “didn’t buy it.” “I mean, the one thing you cannot say about Joe is that he’s a racist,” Jill Biden said. “I mean, he got into politics because of his commitment to civil rights. And then to be elected with Barack Obama, and then someone is saying, you know, you’re a racist?” She came to her husband’s defense weeks after Harris and Biden teed off during the June debate over his record while serving in the Senate. Harris has since clarified her stance on busing, and Joe Biden has apologized for his comments about working with segregationist senators. He also cited former President Barack Obama selecting him as his vice president as a defense for the allegations on Saturday.