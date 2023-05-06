Jill Biden Found King Charles’ Coronation ‘Just Amazing’ and ‘Surreal’
‘SUCH BEAUTY’
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said that King Charles’ coronation was “just amazing to see” and “surreal.”
“You can’t imagine that moment where you actually see the crown being placed on the head of the king and then on the head on the queen. It’s really surreal to see and experience that moment,” Biden told the Associated Press after the ceremony, which she attended with granddaughter Finnegan. There was “such beauty in the pageantry of the ceremony,” she added. Biden said it had been an “honor” to represent the American people at the event where she had spoken to seat neighbor, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s message that people seek hope and joy was “such a strong message because I think that is true,” Biden said. “And it’s true for all people everywhere, but I think it was important at this moment that the clergy brought that into this moment in history.” After the ceremony, Biden said she and Finnegan had afternoon tea. “We thought that was something that was so British,” Biden told the AP. “It was something we really wanted to do together.”