Jill Biden: I Can’t Believe Wall Street Journal Op-Ed Called Me ‘Kiddo’
‘SUCH A SURPRISE’
Jill Biden has spoken out about the notorious Wall Street Journal opinion column that ridiculed her for using the title “Dr.” before her name. The mean piece by Joseph Epstein, who many people derided as being sexist, addressed the incoming first lady directly, saying: “Madame First Lady—Mrs. Biden—Jill—kiddo: a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter.” Epstein then advised her to stop calling herself “Dr.” despite her doctorate in education. In a joint interview with her husband on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, she said: “That was such a surprise... It was really the tone of it. He called me ‘kiddo.’” Biden said she wouldn’t be taking Epstein’s advice, remarking: “One of the things I’m most proud of is my doctorate... I’ve worked so hard for it.”