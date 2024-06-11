Jill Biden Was Outside When Verdict in Hunter’s Gun Trial Was Read
WHIPLASH
Hunter Biden was found guilty of lying about his drug usage on a federal form by a jury in Delaware on Tuesday, a verdict that was returned so swiftly that his stepmother, first lady Jill Biden, was unable to get back inside the courtroom in time to hear it. The New York Times reports that the news that a verdict had been reached after just over three hours of deliberation caused a stampede outside the courthouse as the crowd rushed for the doors. Jill Biden, who attended most of Hunter’s trial, was impeded by the “security delays” this caused, according to the Times. She was able to get into the room roughly seven minutes after the verdict was read out, as Hunter and his attorneys huddled, CNN reported. The president’s son left the room alongside his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, with the first lady following them closely with sunglasses on, her eyes downcast. Hunter addressed her as “mom” as he helped her into an elevator, according to NBC News, and the three walked outside hand-in-hand.