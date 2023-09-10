Jill Duggar: Dad Treated Me Worse Than ‘Pedophile Brother’

CHEAT SHEET
Jill Duggar, the rebel of the reality TV family, writes in a new memoir that she once told her dad Jim Bob that he treated her “worse than you treat my pedophile brother.” She was referring to Josh Duggar, who is serving a 12-year sentence for child pornography and has been accused of molesting her and other relatives. An excerpt of the book published by People magazine says that after Jill wrote a candid letter to her parents, she tried to heal the rift at a meeting with a mediator, but her father excoriated her. “You want to know why I’m crying?” she told him “It’s that you think I’m some kind of horrible person just because I wear pants and have a nose ring... You treat me like I’m a prodigal who’s turned her back on you.”