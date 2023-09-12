Jill Duggar Dillard Says She Was Never Paid for Family’s Reality Show—But Josh Was
‘WORSE THAN MY PEDOPHILE BROTHER’
Jill Duggar Dillard has made some shocking claims in her memoir released Thursday. After nearly a decade of being featured on her family’s TLC reality shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, Jill left in 2017 to focus on raising her family with husband Derick Dillard away from the cameras. In her book, Counting the Cost, 32-year-old Jill alleged that she never received any payment for the shows while her brother, Josh Duggar, did. When the couple asked family patriarch Jim Bob about possible income, he allegedly refused, saying that their show existed to “share with the world that children are a blessing.” This led to arguments between the two, she wrote, with Jill yelling, “You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother!” (Josh is serving a 12-year sentence for child pornography and has been accused of molesting Jill and other family members.) Jill wrote that she and Derick hired an attorney to recover the money they believed they were owed, but they only won back slightly over minimum wage. In response to the memoir, Jim Bob and his wife, Michelle, told People: “As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love… We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment.”