Jill Stein Gets Last Minute Boost From Trump Allies
MAKE AMERICA GREEN AGAIN
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has gotten a helping hand from allies of former President Donald Trump in her longshot bid for the presidency, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The Stein campaign paid $100,000 to a consultancy—run by an apparent January 6 rioter—that has worked for Republican campaigns and the failed independent presidential bid of sexting MAGA convert Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump allies including lawyers Jay Sekulow, who worked on the former president’s impeachment defense, and Michael Dean, who joined lawsuits to overthrow the 2020 election—have also worked to get Stein on state ballots in Nevada and Wisconsin, failing in the former case. Democrats fear the progressive Stein—to the left of Harris on minimum wages, healthcare, and education and a fierce opponent of Israel's war on Gaza—could prove a spoiler in states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania that will likely decide the outcome of the presidential election.