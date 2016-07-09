Jill Stein to Bernie: You Can Replace Me as Green Party Candidate

Jill Stein, the Green Party's presidential candidate, is reaching out to Bernie Sanders in an unusual way. In an interview Friday with The Guardian, Stein said the democratic socialist should replace her at the top of the party's ticket. Claiming an “overwhelming” number of former Sanders voters are finding a new home in the Green Party, Stein says “everything is on the table” for potential collaboration. “If he saw that you can’t have a revolutionary campaign in a counter-revolutionary party, he’d be welcomed to the Green Party,” Stein said. “He could lead the ticket and build a political movement.” After reaching out to Sanders via email at the end of the primary, Stein has not yet received a response. Her push comes as Sanders is rumored to be offering his endorsement of Hillary Clinton next week on the campaign trail.
