    I OBJECT

    Jim Carrey Disowns His Own Movie

    This is not the type of hype any film would want. Jim Carrey tweeted on Sunday that he can no longer support his upcoming film Kick-Ass 2, a violent adaptation of the Mark Millar comic books, in light of the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. Carrey tweeted that he “did Kickass [sic] a month b4 Sandy Hook and now in good conscious I cannot support that level of violence. My apologies to e.” He followed by writing that he is “not ashamed” of the film, but “recent events have caused a change in my heart.” Millar. a producer on the film, responded with a lengthy post on his own website, writing that he is “baffled” since “nothing seen in this picture wasn’t in the screenplay 18 months ago.” Carrey was out promoting the film in March, and it’s due to be released August 10.

