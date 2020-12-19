Jim Carrey Retires Short-Lived SNL Appearance as Biden
A PRESIDENTIAL VOID
The presidential election in the U.S. may be decided, but we don’t know who will impersonate Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. Actor Jim Carrey announced Saturday that he’s retiring after a six-week stint playing Biden. “Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President… comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!” Carrey tweeted. In response, Saturday Night Live’s Twitter account wrote, “Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered.” Carrey’s performance, which wasn’t initially advertised as being time-limited, was met with mixed reaction. He relocated from California to New York for the role. Woody Harrelson and cast member Jason Sudeikis also played Biden on SNL this year.