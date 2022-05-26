Jim Jordan Demands Docs on Him From Jan. 6 Committee Before Complying With Subpoena
INFO WARS
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that he would consider complying with its subpoena only after it shares the information it has collected on him. In a six-page letter to the panel, Jordan asked the committee to “provide all documents, videos, or other material in the possession of the Select Committee that you potentially anticipate using, introducing, or relying on during questioning,” The Hill reports. Jordan—who spoke repeatedly with Donald Trump on January 6—and four other Republican members of Congress were subpoenaed earlier in May. He had previously been asked to voluntarily speak with the committee’s investigators. “I have no relevant information that would advance any legitimate legislative purpose,” Jordan wrote in his letter to the panel. “I had no responsibility for the security of the Capitol Complex on January 6, and I cannot explain why a concern about ‘optics’ contributed to the limited security posture.”