Jim Yong Kim to Head World Bank

The U.S. will maintain the grip it’s kept on the World Bank since WWII, as health expert and Dartmouth College President Jim Yong Kim beat out a number of other nominees for the spot Monday. The Korean-born Kim was supported by the United States and other developed countries, including Japan and Canada. Among his opponents was Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Nigerian finance minister, who was a favorite among developing nations. The non-unanimous decision among the bank’s executive directors makes this the first time the choice has been hotly contested.