CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Jim Yong Kim to Head World Bank

    FINANCE

    Charles Dharapak / AP Photo

    The U.S. will maintain the grip it’s kept on the World Bank since WWII, as health expert and Dartmouth College President Jim Yong Kim beat out a number of other nominees for the spot Monday. The Korean-born Kim was supported by the United States and other developed countries, including Japan and Canada. Among his opponents was Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Nigerian finance minister, who was a favorite among developing nations. The non-unanimous decision among the bank’s executive directors makes this the first time the choice has been hotly contested.

    Read it at Reuters