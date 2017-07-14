Jimmy Carter Hospitalized for Dehydration

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Former President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized for dehydration on Thursday while doing charity work in Canada. Eyewitnesses said the 92-year-old ex-president was using a drill on a hot day at a Habitat for Humanity construction site for more than an hour and had to sit down. He was eventually taken away in an ambulance. “President Carter told us he is OK and is being taken offsite for observation,” Habitat for Humanity said in a statement. “He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building.” Carter has worked on and supported humanitarian projects around the world in the decades since he left office in 1981.