Jimmy Carter Is the First U.S. President to Live 100 Years
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Jimmy Carter is celebrating his 100th birthday on Tuesday, as he becomes the first American president to live a century. The peanut farmer turned Nobel Prize winner is expected to mark the occasion at the one-story home in Plains, Georgia, that he built with his late wife, Rosalynn, in the 1960s—he’s lived eight decades of his life in the town of 600. To commemorate Carter’s long-standing record of charitable deeds, thousands of volunteers are gathered in St. Paul, Minnesota this week to build 30 Habitat for Humanity homes in honor of Carter and Rosalynn. Among them are country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who began working with Carter after Hurricane Katrina. Carter and the former first lady volunteered for Habitat for Humanity for four decades—and he was still building homes for the needy at 95. The former president has been in home hospice care for 19 months, which his grandson Jason told the Associated Press “has been a chance for our family to reflect and then for the rest of the country and the world to really reflect on him. That’s been a really gratifying time.” Only five other presidents—George H.W. Bush, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and John Adams—have lived past 90.